Is the government on track to ensure all young people caught with a knife are referred to a Youth Offending Team?

What does the pledge mean?

The latest available data shows that in the 12 months ending March 2024, there were just over 3,200 knife or offensive weapon offences committed by children resulting in a caution or sentence, the vast majority of which (99.7%) were for possession.

Under current sentencing rules, courts must impose a mandatory referral order to a Youth Offending Team (YOT) on any youth with no previous convictions who pleads guilty to any imprisonable offence, unless the court is considering custody or discharge. Courts can also refer a youth who has been convicted of a knife crime offence to a youth offending panel, which includes a member of the YOT.

YOTs are run by councils and work with young people to steer them away from crime. They are sometimes also called Youth Justice Services (YJS). They can consist of a range of officials, including police, probation officers, and social workers. These teams run local crime prevention programmes in a bid to prevent offending.

In its manifesto, Labour pledged to make it mandatory for all children caught in possession of a knife to be referred to a YOT and receive some form of mandatory plan to prevent reoffending.

The pledge applies to England and Wales, as criminal justice is largely devolved in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

While the manifesto pledge did not spell out what is meant by “young people”, we have taken it to mean those under the age of 18 at the time of a finding of guilt, as this is the definition used in the Sentencing Council guidelines on youth justice.