Is the government reducing the cost of school uniforms by limiting the number of branded items?

What does the pledge mean?

Under existing statutory guidance schools are required to “keep the use of branded items to a minimum” and “ensure that their uniform is affordable”.

However, the guidance does not set a limit on the number of items of branded uniform schools can require.

According to a Department for Education (DfE) report published last year, the average cost of school uniforms and PE kits for the 2023/24 academic year in England was about £442 for secondary school pupils and £343 for primary school pupils. The report, which was based on a survey of parents, also indicated that schools on average required two branded items per primary school pupil, and three for secondary school students, although over 10% of parents said they needed to buy five or more.

Labour’s manifesto pledged that limiting the number of branded items would reduce the “cost of school”.

So we’re measuring progress towards this pledge based not only on whether schools have been required to limit the number of branded items, but also on whether data subsequently shows the average cost of school uniforms has reduced.

This pledge applies to England only, as education is devolved in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.