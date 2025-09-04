Is the government on track with its review of Universal Credit?

What does the pledge mean?

Universal Credit (UC) is the UK’s main benefit system for working age adults who are on a low income and need help with living costs, including those who are in work, unemployed, or unable to work due to a health condition.

Since its initial introduction in 2013, it has consolidated six previous ‘legacy benefits’, including Working Tax Credits and Housing Benefit, although the complete shift from these to UC is not expected to be completed until 2028/29 at the earliest.

The standard rate of UC varies depending on the claimant’s age and relationship status, but for a single person over 25 it is typically £400.14 a month. Some claimants are entitled to additional payments if they have a health condition or disability limiting their ability to work—this is called the ‘health element’, and is assessed through a work capability assessment (WCA), with those entitled to extra payments assessed as having limited capability for work and work-related activity (LCWRA).

Additional payments are also available for carers or those who have children living with them.

Universal Credit is linked to earnings, meaning the specific amount a claimant is entitled to varies as they move in and out of work. A ‘work allowance’ enables claimants to earn a certain amount before UC payments are reduced.

Labour’s manifesto promised to review Universal Credit “so that it makes work pay and tackles poverty”, but did not specify what changes would be made, or what metrics would be used to assess any changes.

A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesperson told us in August 2025 that this referred to a review focussing on “the policy design and structure of Universal Credit”, but did not say if or when this review would be published. We have asked for further details and will update this article if we receive them.