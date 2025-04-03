No, mRNA vaccines don’t ‘genetically alter humanity’

A video on Facebook claims that all of the vaccines on the childhood vaccine schedule in the province of Alberta, Canada, are going to be changed to use mRNA technology. The speaker goes on to say, “They are going to be using a technology that is designed to genetically modify humanity”.

But mRNA vaccines do not change genes, as we have written before.

We could not find any evidence to suggest that Alberta is changing their childhood vaccination schedule to include just mRNA vaccines. Other than existing mRNA Covid vaccines, we could not find any mRNA vaccines that are licensed for use in children in Canada, or any local media reports to suggest that this is changing.

We have contacted the account responsible for the post, but have not received a response at the time of writing.

Do mRNA vaccines change genes?

As we have written previously, mRNA vaccines do not change genes. Genetic material is located inside the nucleus of a cell and mRNA from vaccines does not come into contact with it. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which monitors vaccine safety in the UK, has previously confirmed that mRNA vaccines are not gene therapy.

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, carries messages that the body interprets to make proteins so it can mount an immune response. Following this, mRNA is naturally broken down after a few days. It has been studied for decades, even though it only gained worldwide attention during the recent pandemic.

Unlike traditional vaccines, mRNA vaccines can be rapidly designed to target a specific condition, and trials are underway for how this technology might be expanded for other conditions. For example, there are trials currently in progress for mRNA cancer vaccines, as well as for other infectious diseases, such as influenza.

What about Alberta’s immunisation schedule?

The Alberta government’s immunisation schedule includes the 6-in-1 vaccines, as well as vaccinations to protect against measles, mumps and rubella, amongst other things. This schedule is similar to the UK childhood vaccination program. We could not find any other mRNA vaccines in use in Alberta for children apart from those approved for prevention against Covid 19.

A spokesperson for Alberta’s government confirmed that there are no mRNA vaccines in the childhood schedule and that the only available mRNA vaccines are Covid vaccines as detailed on their website.

The Canadian government provides updates on which mRNA vaccines are authorised for use in Canada, as well as detailed information about the contents of the vaccines. Information about vaccine approval, regulation and monitoring processes in Canada is available online, as are details on how one can report any suspected adverse reactions. Vaccine safety is monitored by Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Whilst it is possible that some childhood vaccines might start to use mRNA technology at some point in the future, we can find no evidence that this is already happening or will happen imminently with all childhood vaccines in Alberta, as suggested. And even if it did, it would not modify people’s genes.

False information about vaccines undermines confidence in regulatory bodies and can affect decisions people make about their health