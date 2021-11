Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has not been arrested for vaccine data fraud

11 November 2021

What was claimed Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Bourla was arrested on 5 November and held in custody for deceiving customers on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine. Our verdict There is no evidence to support this. Dr Bourla has been seen on television multiple times since, and a Pfizer spokesperson told Full Fact he has not been arrested.

A blog post from 6 November on the “The Truth is Where” website claims that Pfizer chairman and chief executive officer Dr Albert Bourla was arrested on the morning of 5 November at his home in Scarsdale, New York on fraud charges for “his role in deceiving customers on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’”. The article claims that he was then held in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The claim seems to originate from an article on the Conservative Beaver, a Canadian website.

There is no evidence to support this claim. A Pfizer spokesperson has told Full Fact the claim is false and said: “Dr Bourla has not been arrested”.

In addition, a search of federal and Westchester county (where Scarsdale is located) prisons returns no results under his name, and a search of PACER, a database of federal court records, by US fact checkers Politifact didn’t find any criminal complaints involving Dr Bourla.

Furthermore Dr Bourla appeared on television multiple times on 5 November, and on 6 November. He has also posted on social media in the following days, most recently on 9 November.

This claim has also been fact checked and found to be false by Forbes, USA Today and Politifact.

