No evidence Rife machines can cure all cancers

16 July 2021

What was claimed Rife machines can cure over 5,000 diseases including all cancers, infections and more. Our verdict There isn’t sufficient evidence to back up this claim. Cancer Research UK says that “there is no reliable evidence to use it as a treatment for cancer”.

A post on social media claims that Raymond Rife created a device that could “cure over 5000 diseases including all cancers, infections and more” and asks “why aren’t we using it”?

This claim is not proven. Cancer Research UK says that “there is no reliable evidence to use [Rife machines] as a treatment for cancer”.

What are Rife machines?

RIFE machines were created in the 1920-30s by the scientist Raymond Rife, and they work by omitting low electromagnetic energy waves. Supporters of the machine say that all medical conditions have an electromagnetic frequency, and by matching the frequency, the RIFE machine can kill or disable affected cells.

Do they work?

RIFE machines are not an established treatment in the UK (or in other countries such as the US), as there is no reliable evidence to say that they work and they have not been through the rigorous testing required for a treatment to be used.

Cancer Research UK says: “Many websites promote the Rife machine as a cure for cancer. But no reputable scientific cancer organisations support any of these claims.”

It also says there is no evidence that these machines do not cause harm to people who use them, and warns: “You could harm your health if you stop your cancer treatment for an unproven treatment.”

There are some studies which have explored the use of low energy waves as a treatment for cancer, but further research in this area is required.

There are cancer treatments which use high frequency sound waves to kill cancer cells, and these have a good evidence base for their use.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because there isn’t enough reliable evidence to say that Rife machines can cure all cancers.