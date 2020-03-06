A rash isn’t a listed symptom of the new coronavirus
6th Mar 2020
Claim
Rashes are a symptom of the new coronavirus.
Conclusion
No official advice list rashes as a symptom of the new coronavirus.
A reader asked us to fact check whether a symptom of the new coronavirus, Covid -19, is a rash.
Official advice lists symptoms of Covid-19 as a cough, a high temperature, and shortness of breath. There is no mention of a rash.
If you think you have Covid-19, the NHS recommends using their dedicated 111 coronavirus service.