A rash isn’t a listed symptom of the new coronavirus

6th Mar 2020

Claim

Rashes are a symptom of the new coronavirus.

Conclusion

No official advice list rashes as a symptom of the new coronavirus.

A reader asked us to fact check  whether a symptom of the new coronavirus, Covid -19, is a rash.

Official advice lists symptoms of Covid-19 as a cough, a high temperature, and shortness of breath. There is no mention of a rash.

If you think you have Covid-19, the NHS recommends using their dedicated 111 coronavirus service.

By Rachael Krishna
We aim for our fact checks to be as accurate and up-to-date as possible. If you think we've made an error or missed some relevant information, please email team@fullfact.org.

Was this page useful to you? Yes No

