What are the symptoms of the new coronavirus?

The NHS lists the symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath. However, it also warns that having these symptoms does not necessarily mean that you have the illness, as they are similar to other illnesses like the common cold and flu.

The World Health Organisation has said the most common symptoms are a dry cough, fever, and tiredness, but some people may also experience aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Symptoms tend to emerge around five days after catching the virus, although estimates suggest it could be up to 14 days after.

Around one out of every six people who gets Covid-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing, the WHO has said. These are more likely to be older people and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes.

There are also some people who are infected and do not develop any symptoms or feel unwell.

The UK government’s latest advice says the “great majority” of those who develop an illness will have a mild-to-moderate illness similar to seasonal flu and will recover without needing any specific treatment.

The NHS says you are unlikely to have been infected with the coronavirus unless you have been in direct contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis, or been to a country or area with a high risk of coronavirus in the last 14 days. (You can read a list of the countries currently considered to have a high risk of coronavirus here.)

People in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales can all call 111 if they are concerned they may have Covid-19, or may have been in contact with someone who has. People in Scotland are advised to try calling their GP surgery before calling 111.

The NHS also has a 111 online service for advice on what to do next. Do not visit your GP or A&E.

We’ve written more about what to do if you think you may have Covid-19.

We’ve written more about how to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.