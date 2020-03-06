What to do if you think you have the new coronavirus

The main symptoms of the coronavirus infection, officially known as Covid-19, are a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath.

Having these symptoms does not necessarily mean you have the new coronavirus. These symptoms are similar to more common illnesses, such as cold and flu.

Additionally, if you have Covid-19, you may also experience other symptoms in addition to the ones above (for example, aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea).

If you think you may have this coronavirus, the NHS advice for people throughout the UK is to call 111 (although people in Scotland are advised to try calling their GP surgery before calling 111).

The NHS also has a 111 online service for advice on what to do next.

Do not visit your GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

If you could have the new coronavirus, you may be asked to self isolate. 111 (or the relevant service) may notify your local health protection service so that you can be tested for the virus.

Further information about self isolation is available here.

Returning travellers

If you have returned to the UK from any of the following countries within the last 14 days use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do next:

Cambodia

China

Hong Kong

Iran

Italy

Japan

Laos

Macau

Malaysia

Myanmar (Burma)

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Tenerife—only the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel

Thailand

Vietnam

You can find country by country travel advice about coronavirus risk here.

We’ve written more about how to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

We’ve written more about the symptoms of Covid-19.