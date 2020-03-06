What can you do to avoid the new coronavirus?

As the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is new, the NHS says it is not known exactly how it spreads from person to person, although similar viruses spread in cough droplets.

Coronaviruses are a broad category of viruses which cause a number of different respiratory illnesses. One is the common cold, but the category also includes SARS (the severe acute respiratory syndrome, of which there were outbreaks in 2002 and 2004), and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) in addition to Covid-19.

What you should do to minimise your risk of catching coronavirus

The official guidance recommends washing your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, and always when you arrive at home or work, and eat or handle food. An alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel can be used if soap and water are not available. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that the hand sanitiser should have an alcohol content of at least 60%.

You should also cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a sleeve, rather than your hands, when you cough or sneeze, and be sure to put used tissues in the bin straight away. Wash your hands again afterwards.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

The NHS also recommends trying to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. However, the guidance still says that most people can continue to go to work, school and other public places, including using public transport unless they’ve been told otherwise by a medical professional or the NHS 111 service.

It’s important to note that Public Health England has previously confirmed to us that this advice could change if the virus spreads further.

The World Health Organisation recommends keeping at least one metre between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, and says anyone who feels unwell should stay at home.

What you don’t need to do

For now, the only people who need to stay away from school, work or university are people with confirmed Covid-19, people who have been in close contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus and people who have been to a country or area with a high risk of the virus in the last 14 days.

The NHS also says there is no evidence you can catch the Covid-19 coronavirus from parcels or letters, food or pets, and there is “very little evidence of widespread benefit” for members of the public who wear face masks to avoid getting ill. If you are going to wear a face mask we’ve written more about how they should be worn here.

Although some doctors and news outlets have suggested people should avoid shaking hands, this is not official advice.

We have also debunked several claims by the Daily Mail about avoiding the new coronavirus that were not backed by official guidance, including washing clothes on a higher setting, avoiding social contact and using public transport only when necessary.

We’ll continue to fact check claims relating to the virus and you can keep up to date with our latest fact checks.

The latest NHS guidance can be found here.

We’ve written more about the symptoms of Covid-19.

We’ve written more about what to do if you think you may have Covid-19 coronavirus.