The Covid-19 track and trace app has not been automatically downloaded onto people’s phones

This is incorrect. What has been added is an API, which can help Covid-19 tracking apps function. The official tracking app is not available in the UK yet, outside of testing in the Isle of Wight.

We’ve seen a claim circulating on Facebook that the NHS Covid-19 “track and trace” app has been automatically downloaded onto people’s Android phones under the name “COVID-19 exposure notifications”.

The claim that the app has been automatically downloaded is incorrect. What has been added to both Android and Apple phones is the Exposure Notification API. This is not an app itself—it’s an underlying technology developed by Apple and Google that allows coronavirus tracking apps made by public health bodies to work across devices.

The UK’s official tracing app is currently in its testing stage, and not available for download outside of the Isle Of Wight. The app currently being tested does not use the Apple/Google Exposure Notification API, opting for a different technical approach.

Even when the app does become available, downloading it will not be mandatory—the NHS says “people will always have the choice of whether or not to download the app”.

If you do not have a tracing app that uses it installed on your phone, then the Exposure Notification API is turned off by default, and users will have to make “an explicit choice” to turn it on. Users will also be able to turn the API off if they want (even after downloading an app) in their phone’s settings.

