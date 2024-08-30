UV light does not ‘heal eyes’

30 August 2024

Eye exercises and castor oil will heal your eyes and allow you to see.

A video on Facebook makes various false claims about ways to “heal” eyesight. A speaker in the video says thicker glasses ‘‘block the UV spectrum”, which he claims prevents the eyes from being able to heal. Similar videos have also been spotted on Instagram.

The video also claims that rubbing castor oil on your eyes, as well as doing eye exercises, will allow them to heal so that people can see clearly again. Towards the end of the clip, the speaker says “And it’s remarkable, we can reverse everything.”

This is not true. Wearing the correct glasses does not weaken your eyes. UV light can be harmful to them, however. And in any case, eye exercises and castor oil do not ‘‘heal eyes’’.

Inaccurate information can affect the decisions that people choose to make about their health and also has the potential to cause harm.

What is the UV spectrum?

The electromagnetic spectrum is made up of a wide range of energy waves and rays, which include the visible light that the human eye can detect, and invisible ultraviolet radiation, which it can’t. UV radiation naturally comes from the sun, and from a few other artificial sources.

The UV spectrum is itself made up of three parts, called UVA, UVB and UVC. Both UVA and UVB are associated with tanning, skin ageing and also some cancers. The most harmful type is UVC but it is completely prevented from reaching people by the earth’s atmosphere.

Lengthy UV radiation exposure can be a factor in how some eye conditions develop, and wearing eye protection is often advised. We have written previously about some of the harmful effects that direct sunlight can have on the eyes.

UV light therapy, also known as phototherapy, is used to treat various skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis. Eye protection is used during these treatments to prevent eye damage. Other types of light therapy can be used to treat dry eye conditions, but UV light is blocked out in these instances. There is ongoing research into using modulated light techniques for treating other eye conditions.

What about glasses?

Glasses contain lenses that refract, or bend light towards the retina, which is the part of the eye that converts light into signals the brain can interpret as an image.

There are different types of lenses, which can be made of glass or plastic. Not all lens materials absorb UV radiation but some types can be made to do so during the manufacturing process.

Some studies have shown that not correcting eyesight appropriately can be harmful, as it may speed up the progression of shortsightedness. People often need glasses to correct short-sightedness, long-sightedness, or other conditions. Different prescriptions may be required as we age because of the loss of flexibility of our natural eye lenses with time.

Can exercises and castor oil improve vision?

Eye exercises will not improve most of the conditions that require glasses. For example, a review of the available evidence to support eye exercises as a treatment for short-sightedness found little to no value in using them to prevent or treat this condition.

Different types of eye exercises might be prescribed to improve eye coordination in certain cases.

Castor oil is approved for use as a type of laxative to help treat constipation. It is also used in some products, including dressings and cosmetics.

Although some studies have suggested that castor oil may help with dry eyes and sore eyelids, others have cautioned against using it because it can lead to irritation and infection.

In response to social media posts promoting the use of castor oil for various eye conditions, specialists have advised against it.

Eye health can be supported by protecting your eyes and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.