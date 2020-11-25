GPs and other frontline medical workers will be among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine

A post suggesting that GPs should be the first to get a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

The post text reads:

“If the vaccine is so safe and effective why not do our GPs first [sic]



Then they can safely return to their surgeries and attend to all our health needs safe in the knowledge they cannot be infected”

It is likely that GPs and other healthcare workers will be among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

The UK government has already published a provisional priority ranking for a potential vaccine, which currently lists “health and social care workers”, along with those over 80, as second on the list, after older adults resident in care homes and care home workers.

This is subject to change, depending on what vaccine becomes available or the state of the pandemic, but it’s likely vaccinating health workers will be considered a priority.

This is subject to change, depending on what vaccine becomes available or the state of the pandemic, but it's likely vaccinating health workers will be considered a priority.