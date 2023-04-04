Magnetic antibiotic capsules don’t contain graphene oxide

4 April 2023

The capsules don’t contain graphene oxide. They do contain iron oxide, which is magnetic, and is a normal part of a human diet.

Amoxicillin capsules contain heavy metals or graphene oxide, and this is poisoning us.

A video on Facebook claims to demonstrate the presence of graphene oxide in antibiotic capsules, by using a magnet.

The video shows a box of amoxicillin, a commonly used antibiotic, and what appears to be red and yellow capsules of the medicine both intact and opened up. We see a magnet used on the whole capsules, the separated pieces and the loose powder contained within. When used on the red side of the capsule, it sticks to the magnet.

The video and caption say that this means it has “heavy metals or most likely graphene oxide” inside, adding “it’s got something that’s not supposed to be there” and that “they are poisoning us with the capsules”. The caption also says “no way I am swallowing their dangerous graphene oxide”.

Bad information about medications can lead to people making harmful decisions about their treatment.

What’s in the capsules?

Full Fact has not verified if the capsules are indeed magnetic, nor if the capsules we are shown in the video are in fact amoxicillin.

But we have spoken to the manufacturer of the product shown on the box in the video, Medreich.

They sent us their ingredient list, which they state is the formula approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

This tells us that: “The capsule shells contain: gelatin, titanium dioxide (E171), erythrosine (E127), iron oxide black (E172), iron oxide red (E172) and iron oxide yellow (E172).”

So the capsules don’t contain graphene oxide. None of these ingredients are poisons.

Why are they magnetic?

The capsule itself contains various forms of iron, in varying quantities in the two halves of the capsule to give it the two colour appearance. Medreich gave us a breakdown of the iron levels in each half, with the body (the yellow part of the tablet) containing only iron oxide yellow and the cap (the red part) containing all three forms of iron oxide listed.

In any case, iron is generally magnetic and this likely explains the effect seen in the video.

Iron is a normal part of the human diet, and some intake is necessary for basic functions like producing red blood cells to transport oxygen around the body.

What is graphene?

Graphene oxide is a material with a number of uses within biotechnology and in other fields. There is evidence that it can be toxic in certain applications.

We have previously covered false claims that graphene oxide is being put into medical products, namely Covid-19 vaccines.

Is it safe to swap your capsules?

The post caption gives the advice that: “If you have to take medicine in capsules, best to buy the empty capsules from a reliable sauce [sic] and check with a magnet and then if safe, empty the medication (in this case the amoxcicilin [sic]) in the new safe capsules for you to take.”

The NHS advises against opening capsules without medical advice. Medicines are absorbed differently at different points of the digestive tract, and altering the medicine in this way could impact the effect.

The information included in this article contains the latest evidence and official guidance available at the time it was written. This is not a substitute for medical advice. If you require specific medical advice please consult your GP.

Image courtesy of Roo72