The NHS isn’t offering Premier League match tickets as a treatment for depression

The claim has been shared across X, Facebook and Instagram and ‘liked’ thousands of times in recent days. Some versions suggest the story comes from Sky Sports News, but we couldn’t find any articles about this on Sky’s website, and a spokesperson told fact checkers at Reuters that Sky Sports News had not reported that the NHS was planning to make Premier League football a treatment for depression.
The local pilot in Gloucestershire was announced in July 2025. It saw Forest Green Rovers, which competes in the National League, the fifth level of the English football league system, team up with a dozen doctors' surgeries across Stroud to make "football part of the treatment plan for mental health".
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We could find no evidence for any NHS initiatives treating depression with Premier League football.
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For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the NHS confirmed this isn’t true. There was a local pilot in Gloucestershire for lower-league football, but not for Premier League tickets.
Fact checking claims made by politicians, public figures and viral online content can give you the full picture backed by the evidence.
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