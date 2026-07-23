False claims about Covid-19 ‘crisis actor’ recirculate on Facebook

What was claimed A Covid-19 patient filmed by BBC News is actually a crisis actor. Our verdict False. The man in question was genuinely hospitalised with Covid-19, and later added the phrase “crisis actor” to his Instagram profile as a joke.

A video recirculating on Facebook claims a man filmed by the BBC in hospital with Covid-19 is actually an actor pretending to be ill. This isn’t true. The man in question was genuinely hospitalised with Covid-19, and later said he was a “crisis actor” on social media as a joke.

The video shows a TV playing BBC News footage of a man named Henry Dyne lying in a hospital bed. The person recording then pulls up Mr Dyne's Instagram profile on his phone, which he says includes the description: “award winning crisis actor”, and says: “It's almost like he's been paid to pretend he's got Covid and he's on the telly… He's pretending to be real… He's a crisis actor.” In fact, Mr Dyne has previously confirmed to both Reuters and the BBC that he was genuinely ill with Covid-19 when he appeared on BBC News in 2021, and that he had added the phrase “1x Academy Award Winning Crisis Actor” to his Instagram bio as a joke after receiving abusive messages calling him a crisis actor after his interview first aired.

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