Smear test brushes are safe

What was claimed The brush used in cervical smear tests is sterilised in “cancer-causing” ethylene oxide. Our verdict Overexposure to ethylene oxide can be dangerous, but medical devices sterilised with it are not unsafe.

We’ve seen claims circulating online that the brush used in cervical smear tests is sterilised in a “cancer-causing” chemical called ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is a gas that is commonly used to sterilise all sorts of medical devices, including swabs and speculums. Although overexposure can be dangerous, there is no credible evidence it endangers patients who come into contact with sterilised medical devices.

Posts sharing the claim that the chemical used to sterilise swabs used in cervical smears is “cancer-causing” and implying that it is therefore dangerous to have a smear test have been shared hundreds of times across Facebook, Instagram and X. It’s true that ethylene oxide can be carcinogenic or cause other health issues at certain levels of exposure, such as lung damage in severe cases of inhalation. But as we have explained before, when writing about ethylene oxide’s use sterilising Covid-19 lateral flow tests, medical devices sterilised with it are not unsafe. A spokesperson for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) told us “there is no credible evidence that the swabs used in cervical smear tests are associated with cancer”. Negative health effects would involve higher, prolonged levels of exposure.

Join 74,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.