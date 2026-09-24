False claims resurface that Covid vaccines tripled cancer and miscarriage rates
A false claim that Covid-19 vaccines caused a tripling of miscarriage and cancer rates, and a tenfold rise in neurological conditions has recirculated on social media.
The video shows a clip of an attorney during a panel discussion on Covid vaccines in January 2022. He says that miscarriages and cancer rates increased by 300% over the five-year average, and claims a more than 1,000% increase in neurological conditions.
As we’ve explained before, the figures were based on a data error in military records from the US Department of Defense, which underreported the past rate of these conditions.
When the dataset was corrected the real rises were much smaller. Either way this did not mean that the changes were caused by vaccinations.
We’ve fact checked many false and misleading claims about vaccines and Covid-19 more broadly.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because these figures are based on a data error and anyway don’t show the effects of Covid vaccines.
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