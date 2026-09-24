False claims resurface that Covid vaccines tripled cancer and miscarriage rates

A false claim that Covid-19 vaccines caused a tripling of miscarriage and cancer rates, and a tenfold rise in neurological conditions has recirculated on social media.

The video shows a clip of an attorney during a panel discussion on Covid vaccines in January 2022. He says that miscarriages and cancer rates increased by 300% over the five-year average, and claims a more than 1,000% increase in neurological conditions.

As we’ve explained before, the figures were based on a data error in military records from the US Department of Defense, which underreported the past rate of these conditions.

When the dataset was corrected the real rises were much smaller. Either way this did not mean that the changes were caused by vaccinations.

Join 75,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

We’ve fact checked many false and misleading claims about vaccines and Covid-19 more broadly.