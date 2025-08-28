Covid vaccines did not cause a 300% rise in cancer and miscarriage rates

What was claimed Covid vaccines caused a 300% rise in miscarriage and cancer rates, and a 1,000% rise in neurological disorders. Our verdict False. These figures come from a calculation based on faulty data. The corrected figures were much lower, and did not show a rise in these conditions caused by the Covid vaccines anyway.

A widely shared post on Facebook falsely claims that Covid vaccines caused a tripling of miscarriage and cancer rates, and a tenfold rise in neurological disorders. In fact, these numbers were based on the result of a data error in military records from the US Department of Defense (DoD), which was corrected more than three years ago. The real rises were much smaller—and the evidence doesn’t tell us they were caused by the Covid vaccines anyway.

The post features a video of a man called Thomas Renz citing data that he says comes from the Defense Medical Database (DMED) during a panel discussion [4:55:05] about the Covid-19 response, hosted by the US Senator Ron Johnson in January 2022. This is how we know that the “jabs” referred to in the Facebook post relate to Covid. Mr Renz says in the video: “We have substantial data showing that we saw, for example, miscarriages increased by 300% over the five-year average, almost. We saw almost a 300% increase in cancer over the five-year average… Neurological issues, which would affect our pilots, over a 1,000% increase.” In fact, these numbers are based on a data error. A spokesperson for the Defense Health Agency’s Armed Forces Surveillance Division told Politifact, another fact checker, in 2022 that they came from a comparison with faulty data from the past, which made the rate of these and other conditions in 2016-2020 seem much too low. So when the more complete 2021 data was compared against that faulty baseline, it created the false impression of dramatic spikes in various conditions. Senator Johnson himself later acknowledged receipt of a document from the DoD, which explained that the error happened during a server migration. As the document said: “The data for years 2016 through 2020 contained only approximately 10% of the true number of outpatient medical encounters for that period, which created an inaccurate appearance that diagnoses for medical conditions increased when compared to previous years.” While the document doesn’t give a figure for the correct rise in miscarriage or cancer encounter rates in general, it says the correct figure for neurological issues was 3%, and cites a number of increases for specific cancers that are well below 300%. The number of testicular cancer encounters rose 3%, for example, not 369%. For breast cancer, it was 1.1% instead of 487%.

Join 72,330 people who trust us to check the facts Subscribe to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Subscribe