China hasn’t banned US citizens over hantavirus

Social media posts have claimed that China has banned all US citizens from entering the country due to the hantavirus outbreak.

We’ve seen posts claiming this on X, Facebook and Instagram, but it isn’t true.

We could find no credible news reports about any such ban. It’s not mentioned on the US Department of State’s travel advice for the country, nor on the website of China’s embassy in the US, and China’s foreign ministry told Reuters the claim is “fake news”.