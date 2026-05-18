China hasn’t banned US citizens over hantavirus
Social media posts have claimed that China has banned all US citizens from entering the country due to the hantavirus outbreak.
We’ve seen posts claiming this on X, Facebook and Instagram, but it isn’t true.
We could find no credible news reports about any such ban. It’s not mentioned on the US Department of State’s travel advice for the country, nor on the website of China’s embassy in the US, and China’s foreign ministry told Reuters the claim is “fake news”.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because China has not banned all US citizens from entering the country due to hantavirus.