Fake pictures of Katie Hopkins in hospital shared online

Pictures circulating on social media which claim to show Katie Hopkins in a hospital bed are fake.

The three similar images seem to depict the media personality in a hospital gown, with two showing a prominent scar on her body and a wound dressing in the third, but located in different places each time.

Captions shared with the posts claim that each picture has been shared by Ms Hopkins, but none of the images feature on her social media accounts, or have been reported on by media outlets.

However, they have attracted many comments from people who appear to believe that they are real.