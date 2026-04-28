Fake pictures of Katie Hopkins in hospital shared online
Pictures circulating on social media which claim to show Katie Hopkins in a hospital bed are fake.
The three similar images seem to depict the media personality in a hospital gown, with two showing a prominent scar on her body and a wound dressing in the third, but located in different places each time.
Captions shared with the posts claim that each picture has been shared by Ms Hopkins, but none of the images feature on her social media accounts, or have been reported on by media outlets.
However, they have attracted many comments from people who appear to believe that they are real.
But all three images contain SynthID, an invisible watermark that appears in content created or altered with Google’s AI tools.
While Ms Hopkins has previously stated she has been hospitalised many times due to her epilepsy condition, these images are not genuine.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because these are not real photos shared by Katie Hopkins of her in hospital.