Hantavirus is not listed as a side effect of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

False. Hantavirus was cited in Pfizer documents as part of a list of adverse events of special interest. These are health conditions researchers monitor during vaccine trials, not side effects.

The document pictured in some of the posts circulating was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States asking it to disclose the data it relied upon to licence Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses which are carried by rodents such as mice and rats and transmitted by their droppings and urine. The UK Health Security Agency says hantaviruses can cause a range of diseases, from mild, flu-like illness to severe respiratory illness. Most hantaviruses are not spread person-to-person, although transmission between humans has happened with one strain of the virus (Andes) in rare cases. The Andes strain is the one identified in the current cruise ship outbreak.