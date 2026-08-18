Telegraph updates Covid vaccines article following study retraction

The Telegraph has added an Editor’s Note to a 2024 article, after Full Fact got in touch to flag that the scientific study it was based on had been retracted.

The study, originally published in the journal BMJ Public Health in May 2024, was reported by the Telegraph under the headline “Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths”.

But an investigation by the journal concluded that the study’s “discussion of causes of mortality is imbalanced, lacks rigour, and includes misinformation”, and a retraction was issued on 11 August 2026.

A note at the top of the Telegraph article now says: “We have retained this article online for archive records, but readers should note that the underlying paper has been formally retracted by the journal and its conclusions are no longer considered valid.”