The government finally corrects its misleading sunbeds claim

In late January, as part of an announcement on stricter rules for sunbeds, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said they were “as dangerous as smoking”. It said the same in social media posts that were shared by the health secretary and NHS England—but this was misleading.

Smoking and sunbeds both cause cancer, but that doesn’t mean they’re equally risky. Experts say the evidence suggests that smoking is much more harmful overall.

Now at last—weeks after we published our fact check on the subject—the DHSC has corrected its announcement and its Instagram and Facebook posts, and deleted its post on X. (Separately, we’ve also spotted that a misleading comment about the claim from the xAI chatbot Grok seems to have been deleted.)

The page on the Gov.uk website now (correctly) says: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified UV-emitting devices, such as sunbeds, a Group 1 carcinogen. This is the same category as other cancer-causing hazards such as tobacco smoking, radon and asbestos.”