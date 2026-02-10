Government publishes misleading information about the dangers of sunbeds

What was claimed Sunbeds are as dangerous as smoking. Our verdict This is misleading. The WHO has classed both sunbeds and smoking as cancer-causing hazards, but that doesn’t mean they’re equally risky. Independent experts have told us that smoking is much more likely to cause harm.

When announcing proposals for stricter sunbed rules last month, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) claimed that they are “as dangerous as smoking”. This is not supported by the evidence the department used. It’s also misleading, according to the experts we spoke to. The DHSC claim was based on the classification of both sunbeds and smoking as cancer-causing hazards by the World Health Organisation (WHO). But that doesn’t mean they are equally risky. While precise comparisons are difficult, the experts we spoke to say smoking is much more likely to be harmful.

The DHSC has acknowledged the issue. It told us it believed the wording of its claim could have been clearer to avoid a false equivalence of danger between tobacco and sunbeds. It said that it would use clearer wording in future, but at the time of writing it does not appear to have corrected or deleted any examples of the claim. As a result, misleading information about the risk of cancer continues to be publicly available on the gov.uk website and the department’s social media channels. This might not seem important if the DHSC just meant to encourage people to take the dangers of sunbeds seriously. But it matters. For one thing, it risks making smoking seem less harmful than it is. And perhaps more importantly, it is essential that people feel they can believe what health authorities tell them. When a government shares misleading information about the dangers of sunbeds, it gives people less reason to trust it about other things.

Smoking versus sunbeds The government made this claim in posts on Instagram, Facebook and on X, where it was shared by both NHS England and the health secretary, Wes Streeting. The DHSC also published an official announcement, which said: “The World Health Organization (WHO) has classed sunbeds to be as dangerous as smoking.” When we contacted the department about this, it confirmed that the source of the claim was this page from the WHO, which contains a statement from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2009. But that statement doesn’t support the claim that sunbeds and smoking are equally dangerous, because of a subtle distinction in IARC’s classifications that has often caused confusion in the past. In simple terms, scientists at the agency examine the evidence on whether different things (or “agents”) cause cancer in people, and assign them to groups according to how certain we can be about it. Group 1 lists the agents known to be “human carcinogens”, ie cancer-causing. Group 2A lists agents that “probably” are, group 2B those that “possibly” are, and group 3 those that are not classifiable, because there isn’t enough evidence to put them somewhere else.