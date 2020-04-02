NHS Nightingale does not want art in the post

This is not true. The “Rainbows for Nightingale” appeal was not an official one. The hospital has confirmed this.

The new Nightingale Hospital in London wants people to post it home-made art to brighten up the walls.

An unauthorised appeal for children’s drawings calling itself “Rainbows for Nightingale” has been widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The rumour claims that the new Nightingale Hospital in London is collecting colourful art to brighten up the Excel Centre, where it is based. Some versions of the appeal say that the art should be sent to an address in London. Others say that it should be sent to a regional hub address.

According to the hospital itself, “a fake Facebook account has been set up for the Nightingale Hospital London asking people to share rainbow pictures”.

Nightingale Hospital has confirmed on its Facebook and Twitter accounts that the appeal was not an official one. It has asked people to share their art online using #RainbowsForNightingale, so it can “share them with staff and patients at the hospital digitally”—but not to send anything in the post.

At one point, the Sun published an article telling people to send their artwork to the hospital, but this has now been removed from its website.

In some places around the UK, people have been displaying rainbow art in their windows during the coronavirus outbreak.

In some places around the UK, people have been displaying rainbow art in their windows during the coronavirus outbreak.