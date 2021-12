Facebook posts falsely advertise weight loss pills as endorsed by judges on US Dragons’ Den

6 December 2021

What was claimed Weight loss pills advertised on Facebook have been endorsed by judges on the US version of Dragons’ Den, Shark Tank. Our verdict Weight loss pills advertised on Facebook have been endorsed by judges on the US version of Dragons’ Den, Shark Tank.

Clips advertising weight loss pills have been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook, claiming endorsement from judges on Shark Tank, the US version of Dragons’ Den.

This is false. Weight loss pills have never featured on the US version of the programme. The judges on Shark Tank have previously confirmed they do not endorse weight loss pills.

This is not the first time these sorts of false claims have been spread on social media. USA Today, Health Feedback and other fact checking organisations have previously investigated similar videos.

These particular posts do not mention which brand or type of diet pills they are advertising, but similar products are described as “keto” pills, referring to ketogenic diets which are high in fats and low in carbohydrates.

