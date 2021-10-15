The Covid-19 virus has been isolated many times in Spain—and elsewhere

The article on a website called Plandemic claims that the Ministry of Health in Spain said the SARS-CoV-2 virus “has never been isolated to their knowledge”.
The article also says: “This shocking revelation has been brought to the media’s attention after an independent association, Asociación Liberum, Biologists for the Truth and an unnamed individual, demanded that the Ministry of Health deliver in-depth information regarding the existence of the virus.”
This does not mean that it believes the virus has never been isolated. In reality, Spanishfact checkers have confirmed that the virus has been isolated in Spain, and elsewhere, many times. One of these fact checkers, Newtral, reports that level 3 biosafety labs conduct the process in Spain, and quotes a scientist there who says: “The virus is routinely cultivated.”
Nevertheless, a Spanish group called Biologists for the Truth, which was mentioned in the Plandemic article, distributed a press release saying (translated by Google): “The fact that the Ministry of Health does not have viral cultures from RT PCR patients positive means that YOU HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DEMONSTRATE that the SARS CoV 2 virus is the cause of the COVID 19 disease”.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because the Spanish Healthy Ministry did not say this, and the virus has been isolated many times.
