Teflon in masks does not pose a health risk, unless you get it extremely hot

26 October 2020

A post on Facebook has claimed that disposable masks are sprayed with Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) - also known as Teflon - and that exposure to this can lead to symptoms including fever, chest tightness, shortness of breath, headache, cough, chills and a sore throat.

It is true that PTFE is used in some masks, but it is extremely unlikely to cause illness during normal use.

PTFE is most commonly known by the brand name Teflon and is found in items such as non-stick cookware, some clothing, and various medical instruments.

Blue surgical face masks, like the ones featured in the Facebook post, are most commonly made out of a different type of plastic called polypropylene rather than PTFE, although PTFE is used in the making of some reusable masks, and some disposable masks can have PTFE filters.

The post seems to be referring to the symptoms of polymer fume fever, which is a rare ailment caused by inhaling fumes from PTFE heated above 300 to 400 degrees Celsius, such as when a Teflon pan is overheated. Symptoms can resemble flu, like those in the post.

There is no evidence that anyone would suffer from this condition as a result of the normal wearing of a mask made with Teflon unless they were inhaling fumes from the burning of the mask.

For the purposes of that scheme, we've rated this claim as partly false because Teflon can only cause these symptoms if it is heated to a very high temperature.