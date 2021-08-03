Study did not show 82% of pregnancies end in miscarriage after Covid vaccination
3 August 2021
What was claimed
A study on the effects of Covid vaccines during pregnancy shows 82% of respondents miscarried, contrary to what its authors claimed.
Our verdict
This claim is misleading and based on an incorrect calculation. The study it is based on found the rates of miscarriage were no different to those before Covid-19, although it concedes that further research is needed.
However, this is misleading, as it ignores much of the relevant data and therefore totally contradicts the study’s conclusions.
The study examined the records of 827 respondents who had been given a Covid-19 vaccine and had a completed pregnancy, which means the pregnancy had ended in a live birth, spontaneous or induced abortion, stillbirth or ectopic pregnancy.
The study found these rates were within a normal range, and that the preliminary findings did not show “obvious safety signals” among respondents who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.
However, the Daily Expose claimed the 12.6% miscarriage figure was incorrect because the majority of respondents were vaccinated during the third trimester, when it is “impossible to suffer a miscarriage”.
The article claims the true miscarriage rate was 82%. This was calculated by excluding all 700 participants who had live births who were vaccinated in their third trimester. This left 127 people who received the vaccine in the first two trimesters, 104 of whom (82%) had miscarriages.
This argument is incredibly misleading.
Dividing the number of people who had miscarriages by the number who had completed pregnancies and were vaccinated in the first or second trimester does not give the miscarriage rate in the first and second trimester.
Gynaecologist Dr Jen Gunter wrote in a newsletter: “Of course when you remove those 700 pregnancies the miscarriage rate looks artificially high, because the only way a person got into the data set...was if the pregnancy had ended and they had been vaccinated.”
To calculate the actual miscarriage rate for those vaccinated in the first and second trimesters, you’d need to divide the number of miscarriages by the total number of completed pregnancies of those who were vaccinated before 26 weeks. But we don’t have that total yet because most of those people are still pregnant.
As was noted in the study, the majority of participants from the v-safe registry who were vaccinated in their first and second trimesters had not given birth or otherwise by the time of the study’s publication. Having complete data from more of this cohort would have given the study greater balance and a better picture of outcomes across all pregnancies.
While the researchers said the data did not indicate “obvious safety signals” they concede “more longitudinal follow-up, including follow-up of large numbers of women vaccinated earlier in pregnancy, is necessary”.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because the claim is based on a calculation that doesn’t show the miscarriage rate.
