That ‘medical alert’ about severe Covid-19 cases in Cork due to anti-inflammatories is fake

This message is fake. Current advice from health authorities in the UK and Ireland say to continue taking previously prescribed medication, including anti-inflammatories unless told otherwise by a healthcare professional. The NHS says there is no strong evidence that taking ibuprofen can make Covid-19 worse, but advises people with symptoms to take paracetamol if they can.

A medical alert says to stop the use of anti-inflammatories for pain or high temperatures.

This is not true. It has been denied by the clinical lead of Ireland’s public health service and the whole message branded ‘misinformation’.

There are four young people with no underlying illnesses in an intensive care unit in Cork due to Covid-19, who had all been taking anti-inflammatory drugs.

An image that is being shared on WhatsApp claims that it is a medical alert, sent to stop the use of anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen, voltarol and naproxen for pain or high temperature, and to use paracetamol instead.

It claims that “there seems to be a link between severe cases of Covid-19 affecting young people with no underlying illnesses and taking anti-inflammatories.” Covid-19 is the name of the infection caused by the new coronavirus.

The image also claims that there is evidence of this from Cork, in the Republic of Ireland, where four young people (with no underlying illnesses and who were taking anti-inflammatories) are in an intensive care unit.

This post is fake: it is not a real medical alert.

It is an adapted version of a message said to be from “Dr Tim”, which began circulating in Ireland a few days ago and was found to be fake by news outlets there. In one version, the message also advised readers to do physiotherapy instead.

The Infectious Disease Society of Ireland tweeted “this is a fake message, please ignore and delete. The clinical lead for Ireland’s public health service (HSE), Dr Colm Henry, has said that there are no patients in Cork University Hospital matching the description in the message.

The HSE issued a statement on Monday 16 March in response to “false information about anti-inflammatory medication and Covid-19 circulating in media and on social media over the last 24 hours“.

The HSE and the NHS advise anyone with Covid-19 to continue taking medication, including anti-inflammatories unless told otherwise by a healthcare professional.

For people with symptoms of Covid-19, the HSE says “paracetamol is usually recommended as the first-line treatment for most people”, but also says that “ibuprofen may help with symptoms such as pain or fever”.

Current guidance from the NHS is different. It says that “until we have more information” about ibuprofen, paracetamol should be used to treat symptoms of the new coronavirus (unless paracetamol is unsuitable for you).

We have written more about guidance around ibuprofen and Covid-19 in another fact check.