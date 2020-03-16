There’s not enough evidence on whether people with Covid-19 should avoid ibuprofen

There are concerns that ibuprofen can aggravate underlying health issues, but the NHS still includes it in its guidance for coping with Covid-19

“#COVID-19 The taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone…] could be a factor in aggravating the infection. In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice.” Olivier Véran, 14 March 2020 [in French]

French health minister Olivier Véran warned on Twitter that people suffering from Covid-19 should avoid taking anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen or cortisone. The comments made by Mr Véran, who is a qualified doctor and neurologist, have been widely reported in the British press.

Some health professionals have warned that paracetamol is preferable to ibuprofen, as it is less likely to cause side effects in people with underlying health issues, who are also more susceptible to Covid-19. However, there is not enough evidence to categorically tell people with the new coronavirus not to take ibuprofen. (Cortisone is not commonly used in the UK to relieve symptoms like fever.)

NHS advice for people self-isolating because of the new coronavirus recommends drinking lots of water and taking “everyday painkillers, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, to help with your symptoms”.

The government’s stay at home guidance for people with possible Covid-19 infection says sufferers can use “over-the-counter medications” to help with symptoms.

However, Dr Charlotte Warren-Gash, associate professor of epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen “should be prescribed with caution for people who have underlying health conditions”.

“For Covid-19, research is needed into the effects of specific NSAIDs among people with different underlying health conditions, which takes into account the severity of infection. In the meantime, for treating symptoms such as fever and sore throat, it seems sensible to stick to paracetamol as first choice.”

Dr Rupert Beale, group leader in cell biology of infection at The Francis Crick Institute, said: “There is good reason to avoid ibuprofen as it may exacerbate acute kidney injury brought on by any severe illness, including severe Covid-19 disease.

“There isn’t yet any widely accepted additional reason to avoid it for Covid-19.”

Public Health England confirmed there is not enough information on ibuprofen use and Covid-19 to advise people to stop using ibuprofen.

There is also no published scientific evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of catching Covid-19 or makes the illness worse.

Paracetamol and ibuprofen can help with some symptoms of the new coronavirus, including raised temperature, headache and other pains. You should always follow the instructions on the label and make sure you do not exceed the stated dose.

Patients prescribed NSAIDs for long-term health problems should take them as directed by a healthcare professional.