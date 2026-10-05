Reform did not have only one health policy in the 2024 election

False. Reform UK proposed a series of health policies on a full page of its manifesto, one of which was “tax relief of 20% on all private healthcare and insurance”.

Reform UK’s only health policy at the last election was a “tax break for private healthcare companies”.

The health secretary Yvette Cooper MP appeared to tell the Labour Party conference last week that Reform UK’s “only health policy at the last election was a £1.7 billion tax break for private healthcare companies”.

This is not true. Reform’s 2024 manifesto outlined a series of policies on health.

While Ms Cooper didn’t explicitly mention Reform by name, it seems clear from her comments, which also mentioned cryptocurrency policies and a male leader, that it was the party she was referring to. We contacted Ms Cooper for comment but have not had a response.

Page 7 of Reform’s 2024 manifesto focused exclusively on health pledges, including: