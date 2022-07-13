Claim two-thirds of child asylum seekers are actually adults is false

13 July 2022

This is not true, and is based on a misinterpretation of Home Office statistics. The percentage of people who said they were unaccompanied children while claiming asylum in the UK and were later found to be adults was 20% between January 2018 and March 2022.

Two thirds of asylum-seekers who arrived here since 2018 claiming to be unaccompanied children were found to be adults.

Two thirds of asylum-seekers who arrived here since 2018 claiming to be unaccompanied children were found to be adults, with obvious safeguarding risks to real refugee kids. The Sun, 10 July 2022.

An editorial published by The Sun claimed that two-thirds of asylum seekers arriving into the UK claiming to be children since 2018 were found to be adults.

This isn’t true and after being contacted by Full Fact, The Sun amended the article and included a correction explaining the inaccuracy.

According to the Home Office statistics, between January 2018 and March 2022 (the most recent figures available), 14,208 people who identified or were identified as unaccompanied children claimed asylum in the UK.

During that period, 4,814 such age dispute cases were resolved. This is where Home Office staff doubt the age of the person claiming to be a child and the claimant doesn’t have reliable documentary evidence to prove their claim.

In total, 2,722 people claiming to be unaccompanied children were actually deemed to be adults—equivalent to 19% of all 14,208 unaccompanied children. (In practice, not all of the age disputes raised or resolved in this period would have been relating to asylum claims made during this period, so the rate is indicative, not precise)

However, The Sun’s figure appears to be based on dividing the number of age dispute cases where the person is found to be over 18 by the number of age dispute cases in total, (around 56%) not the total number of unaccompanied children as claimed.

The Sun doesn’t explicitly state its source for this claim, but on 9 July the Express published an article headlined: “Two thirds of asylum seekers who claimed to be children were found to be over 18.”

This was based on the figures for age dispute cases, but over the time period between January 2021 and March 2022, as opposed to January 2018 and March 2022 as originally claimed in The Sun article.

The Sun has now also changed its article to reflect the figures reported in the Express instead.