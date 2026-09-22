Eligible asylum seekers could get support before 2003 court case

Misleading claims that the former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer won a court case in 2003 “that gave illegal migrants access to UK benefits” are being shared again online.

The posts likely refer to a 2003 case, in which Mr Starmer was a barrister, concerning access to accommodation and financial support for some asylum seekers.

But eligible asylum seekers could already legally access financial support and accommodation before this.

Mr Starmer represented five asylum seekers who took the government to court, challenging the legal basis for the Home Office refusing financial support for asylum seekers who did not make an asylum claim “as soon as reasonably practicable” after arriving in the UK.