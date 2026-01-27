Misleading claim about Keir Starmer’s role in giving ‘illegal migrants’ access to benefits recirculates online

This is misleading. Mr Starmer was involved in a 2003 court case that specifically concerned whether asylum seekers who didn't claim asylum as soon as they entered the UK could get help from the government in the form of accommodation or financial support. Most asylum seekers could already receive accommodation and financial support before this case.

Posts shared widely on Facebook claim: “In 2003 Keir Starmer won the case that gave illegal migrants access to UK benefits”.

It’s likely that the posts refer to a case brought against the government in 2003 concerning financial support for asylum seekers, in which Mr Starmer was a barrister representing five of the claimants. This case only concerned access to accommodation and financial support for some asylum seekers—most asylum seekers could already receive support from the government.

People who are in the UK without the right to be here can’t access public funds, including mainstream benefits. Asylum seekers—who we sometimes see referred to as “illegal migrants”—also cannot access mainstream benefits but can apply to receive accommodation and financial support from the government under a separate asylum support system.

The 2003 case challenged section 55 of the government’s Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, which enabled the Home Office to refuse financial support or accommodation to asylum seekers if they had not applied for asylum “as soon as reasonably practicable” after arriving in the UK.