Misleading claim about Keir Starmer’s role in giving ‘illegal migrants’ access to benefits recirculates online

Posts shared widely on Facebook claim: “In 2003 Keir Starmer won the case that gave illegal migrants access to UK benefits”.
It’s likely that the posts refer to a case brought against the government in 2003 concerning financial support for asylum seekers, in which Mr Starmer was a barrister representing five of the claimants. This case only concerned access to accommodation and financial support for some asylum seekers—most asylum seekers could already receive support from the government.
People who are in the UK without the right to be here can’t access public funds, including mainstream benefits. Asylum seekers—who we sometimes see referred to as “illegal migrants”—also cannot access mainstream benefits but can apply to receive accommodation and financial support from the government under a separate asylum support system.
The 2003 case challenged section 55 of the government’s Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, which enabled the Home Office to refuse financial support or accommodation to asylum seekers if they had not applied for asylum “as soon as reasonably practicable” after arriving in the UK.
On behalf of his clients, Mr Starmer argued that this refusal of support breached the European Convention on Human Rights. The court ruled in favour of the claimants, meaning that the government had a duty to provide accommodation and financial assistance to asylum seekers at risk of destitution, regardless of how long after their arrival in the UK their claim was made.
Financial support and accommodation was already available to eligible asylum seekers—these provisions were not established as a result of the 2003 court case, but under previous legislation.
We’ve written about this case in more detail in a previous fact check of similar claims which circulated on Facebook last year.
We regularly fact check misleading claims about “illegal immigrants’” access to benefits. Our FAQs page has more information about the support available to asylum seekers.