AI-generated videos of Australian Navy recirculate online

We’ve spotted more videos being shared on Facebook that supposedly show the Australian Navy intercepting vessels.

The clips have been liked thousands of times with captions such as “footage shows an Indonesian fishing boat being escorted straight out of Australian waters” and “an intercepted vessel is being safely escorted from Australian waters by the Australian Navy”.

But these videos do not depict real events—they were made with artificial intelligence (AI). Both the audio and visual components of the clips contain a SynthID digital watermark, indicating they were generated or altered with Google AI.

There are also a number of visual clues they were made with AI. Text is distorted, parts of the boats glitch and the bodies of the people supposedly entering Australian waters illegally morph into one another.