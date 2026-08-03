How many people die trying to cross the Channel in a small boat?

What was claimed Almost 1% of, or one in 100, people crossing the Channel in small boats are dying. Our verdict Incorrect—the actual figure is much less. Recorded figures suggest there’s been around one death per 1,190 small boat arrivals between 2018 and 2025.

Discussing small boat crossings in the English Channel in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday, Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf claimed that “almost 1%, one in 100, of people making this journey are dying”. That’s not correct. The data we have suggests the actual proportion is closer to 1 in 1,000.

According to the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, between 2018 and 2025 a total of 162 people are known to have died attempting a small boat crossing in the Channel. The total number of small boat arrivals over the same period was 192,610, suggesting that approximately 0.084% of all attempted small boat crossings by individuals over this period resulted in their death—around 1 death per 1,190 arrivals.

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