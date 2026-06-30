Videos of people giving their views on immigration are AI fakes

These videos are fake. They contain SynthID watermarks and visual glitches which indicate they were generated using AI.

Videos show members of the public talking about their views on immigration.

Videos supposedly showing members of the public talking about their views on immigration are fake.

The clips, which have been shared on Facebook, appear to show people talking to someone off-screen holding a microphone.

The clips contain a SynthID watermark, indicating that they were made using Google’s AI tools, and there are a number of other visual clues that they are AI-generated.