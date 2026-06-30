Videos of people giving their views on immigration are AI fakes

What was claimed
Videos show members of the public talking about their views on immigration.
Our verdict
These videos are fake. They contain SynthID watermarks and visual glitches which indicate they were generated using AI.
What was claimed
Videos show members of the public talking about their views on immigration.
Our verdict
These videos are fake. They contain SynthID watermarks and visual glitches which indicate they were generated using AI.
Videos supposedly showing members of the public talking about their views on immigration are fake.
The clips, which have been shared on Facebook, appear to show people talking to someone off-screen holding a microphone.
The clips contain a SynthID watermark, indicating that they were made using Google’s AI tools, and there are a number of other visual clues that they are AI-generated.
For example, in one of the clips a bus can be seen driving through a bollard, while in another the back of a bus morphs into the front of a bus part way through the video, and the layout of the street in the background changes.
We regularly fact check AI–generated videos and images circulating on social media.
Before engaging with content like this that you come across online, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to do this, as does our guide to spotting AI fakes.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.