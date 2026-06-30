Video of Royal Navy officer discussing migrant Channel crossings is fake

This video is fake. The presence of the SynthID watermark and visual glitches show it has been created with artificial intelligence.

A video shows a Royal Navy officer telling an interviewer that small boat crossings of the English Channel are a violation of British sovereignty.

A video claiming to show a Royal Navy officer telling an interviewer that small boat crossings of the English Channel are a violation of British sovereignty is fake.

The clip, which has gained hundreds of comments and thousands of reactions on Facebook, shows a man in what appears to be white dress uniform speaking into a microphone on the deck of a ship flying the Union Jack.

He states: “Illegal immigration across the English Channel is a direct violation of British sovereign waters. Our primary military duty is to defend the realm, but these undocumented crossings are challenging that control every single day.

“If a nation cannot firmly secure its maritime borders against unauthorised entry, it loses its fundamental security.”