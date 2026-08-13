Video does not show ‘Moroccan migrant’ swimming into Ceuta

What was claimed A video shows a Moroccan migrant filming himself with a selfie stick while swimming into the Spanish territory of Ceuta off the coast of North Africa. Our verdict False. This video was actually taken in a harbour in El Jadida, Morocco, which is over 250 miles away from Ceuta.

A video clip of a man filming himself swimming using a selfie stick has been shared online with false claims it shows a “Moroccan migrant” entering the Spanish territory of Ceuta on the North African coast. On 30 July, around 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco, with many swimming and using inflatables. But the clip being shared online was actually filmed in a harbour in El Jadida, Morocco, which is 257 miles (413km) away from Ceuta.

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