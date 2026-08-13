Video does not show ‘Moroccan migrant’ swimming into Ceuta
13 August 2026
What was claimed
A video shows a Moroccan migrant filming himself with a selfie stick while swimming into the Spanish territory of Ceuta off the coast of North Africa.
Our verdict
False. This video was actually taken in a harbour in El Jadida, Morocco, which is over 250 miles away from Ceuta.
A video clip of a man filming himself swimming using a selfie stick has been shared online with false claims it shows a “Moroccan migrant” entering the Spanish territory of Ceuta on the North African coast.
The viral video has been variously captioned as “Moroccan migrant filmed himself with a selfie stick while swimming into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta” and “A Moroccan migrant documented his own dangerous journey, swimming across the border to Ceuta”.
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The man behind the account posted again on 1 August to show he was in El Jadida and was also interviewed by a Moroccan outlet after the clip went viral. In the interview he said he didn’t emigrate to Spain and that his hobby is swimming in El Jadida.
We often see miscaptioned images and videos being shared widely on social media. Before reposting something you see, first consider whether it comes from a reliable and trustworthy source. Our toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video was actually taken in a harbour in El Jadida, Morocco, which is 250 miles away from Ceuta.
Fact checking claims made by politicians, public figures and viral online content can give you the full picture backed by the evidence.
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