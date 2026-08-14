Old video shared with misleading suggestion it shows migrants recently crossing into Ceuta

This is incorrect. While the clip does reportedly show migrants crossing over the Moroccan border into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, this video actually dates from 2021.

A video shows migrants being assisted across the border at Ceuta recently.

Old footage is being shared online with the misleading suggestion it shows recent scenes of Moroccan migrants crossing the border into Ceuta.

One Facebook post from 1 August, which has been shared over 700 times, is captioned: “This footage shows migrants being assisted across the border by Moroccan authorities.”

While the post doesn’t explicitly mention a date, the suggestion seems to be that this video is linked to recent events in Ceuta and this is reinforced by mention of current events in the Middle East.