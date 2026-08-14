Old video shared with misleading suggestion it shows migrants recently crossing into Ceuta

What was claimed
A video shows migrants being assisted across the border at Ceuta recently.
Our verdict
This is incorrect. While the clip does reportedly show migrants crossing over the Moroccan border into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, this video actually dates from 2021.
Old footage is being shared online with the misleading suggestion it shows recent scenes of Moroccan migrants crossing the border into Ceuta.
One Facebook post from 1 August, which has been shared over 700 times, is captioned: “This footage shows migrants being assisted across the border by Moroccan authorities.”
While the post doesn’t explicitly mention a date, the suggestion seems to be that this video is linked to recent events in Ceuta and this is reinforced by mention of current events in the Middle East.
In the video a group of people can be seen passing through a gate in a barbed wire fence, which appears to be being held open for them.
But contrary to the suggestion included in the caption, this video is not from recent scenes at the border between Morocco and the Spanish territory of Ceuta, which saw tens of thousands of migrants cross on 30 July.
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The footage being shared actually predates this by five years. It was shared on X in May 2021 with a caption in Spanish claiming it showed border control between Morocco and Ceuta. It was also included in reports by Spanish media at the time, about thousands of migrants who crossed into the Ceuta enclave in 2021.
We often see miscaptioned videos or old clips being reshared with misleading claims they depict recent events. It’s important to consider whether something you see online comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source, before sharing. Our Full Fact misinformation toolkit can help you do this.