Inaccurate comparison of pensioner and ‘illegal immigrant’ benefits recirculates online

A series of figures comparing the amount pensioners receive in financial assistance from the government with the amount received by “illegal immigrants/refugees living in Britain” is circulating again on Facebook. We’ve seen variations of these posts being shared on social media for over a decade—the figures in them are still wrong. The posts claim:

“The British Government provides the following financial assistance: - BRITISH OLD AGED PENSIONER Weekly allowance £106 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS / REFUGEES LIVING IN BRITAIN Weekly allowance £250 BRITISH OLD AGED PENSIONER Weekly Spouse allowance £25 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS / REFUGEES LIVING IN BRITAIN Weekly Spouse allowance £225 BRITISH OLD AGED PENSIONER Additional weekly hardship allowance £0.00 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS / REFUGEES LIVING IN BRITAIN Additional weekly hardship allowance £100 BRITISH OLD AGED PENSIONER TOTAL YEARLY BENEFIT £6,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS / REFUGEES LIVING IN BRITAIN TOTAL YEARLY BENEFIT £29,900”

The state pension is higher than the “total yearly benefit” figure for pensioners listed in the post, while people who are in the UK without the right to be here are not entitled to public funds. Asylum seekers (who we often see referred to as “illegal immigrants”) are entitled to some financial support from the government, but not as much as claimed in these posts. Refugees in the UK can claim benefits on the same basis as UK citizens, but they’re not entitled to the amount claimed in these posts by virtue of their refugee status.

Support for pensioners The posts claim pensioners receive a “weekly allowance” of £106, a “weekly spouse allowance” of £25 and no “additional weekly hardship allowance”, for a total of £6,000 in “total yearly benefit”. The amount of state pension you receive depends on when you were born, but both the full new and basic state pensions pay more than the figures included in the posts. People who receive the full “new state pension” currently get £230.25 per week (£11,973 per year), while people who receive the full “basic state pension” get £176.45 per week (£9,175 per year). There’s no benefit called the “additional weekly hardship allowance” but there are additional forms of means-tested support available to some pensioners, including pension credit and housing benefit.