False claims about rioters recently storming migrant hotels in Rotherham and Tamworth circulate online

What was claimed A mob of 460 masked rioters recently stormed migrant hotels in Rotherham and Tamworth. Our verdict False. South Yorkshire and Staffordshire police forces confirmed this didn’t happen.

Social media posts with thousands of likes claim 460 masked rioters recently stormed migrant hotels in Rotherham and Tamworth. But this isn’t true. Both South Yorkshire and Staffordshire police forces confirmed this didn’t happen.

The almost identically-worded posts from April this year are captioned: “A ferocious mob of 460 masked rioters just launched a savage assault on migrant-filled hotels—barricades smashed in seconds, police lines crushed, officers retreating under a hail of bricks, fireworks and raw fury across Rotherham and Tamworth streets!” The posts claim locals “turned protests into full war” resulting in “six elite police units [being] trapped and forced back under relentless attack”.