Video of migrant small boat crossing English Channel is fake

This video is fake. It has been created with AI.

A video viewed more than 400,000 times on Facebook which seems to show a small boat crossing the English Channel is fake.

The footage, which appears to show a dinghy filled with people sailing past cliffs and a coastline as if filmed from a fishing boat, has been shared with the caption: “Recent footage from the English Channel, filmed just days ago.”

The clip has gained over 1,700 comments, with many appearing to believe it shows genuine scenes filmed at sea.