AI-generated videos of upturned dinghies in the English Channel circulate online

According to Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, in 2025, there were 24 confirmed deaths relating to Channel crossings.
When we put the videos through Google’s large language model (LLM) Gemini it told us all of them had a SynthID digital watermark in both the audio and visual components, indicating they were generated or altered with Google AI.
There are also a number of other clues they were made with AI, such as the blurred cliffs in the background and glitches on the debris in the sea.
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Before sharing clips such as these, first consider whether they come from a verifiable and trustworthy source. Our guide to spotting AI content, and toolkit on how to identify bad information, can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because these videos aren’t real and were made using artificial intelligence.
Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising
and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data
see our Privacy Policy.