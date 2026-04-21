AI-generated videos of upturned dinghies in the English Channel circulate online

What was claimed Videos show overturned dinghies in the English Channel, including one where over 100 people supposedly died. Our verdict These videos aren’t real and were made using artificial intelligence. There are no reports of 100 people dying during a recent attempt to cross the English Channel in a small boat.

When we put the videos through Google’s large language model (LLM) Gemini it told us all of them had a SynthID digital watermark in both the audio and visual components, indicating they were generated or altered with Google AI. There are also a number of other clues they were made with AI, such as the blurred cliffs in the background and glitches on the debris in the sea.

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