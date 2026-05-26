Video doesn’t show ‘illegal migrant’ losing temper because he couldn’t get a free PlayStation from Oxford council
26 May 2026
What was claimed
A video shows an “illegal migrant” supposedly losing his temper because a store giving out free PlayStation 5 consoles on behalf of Oxford City Council ran out.
Our verdict
False. While we can’t verify the immigration status of the man in the footage, this clip was filmed in the US in 2018. Oxford City Council runs no such scheme.
A video is being shared online with claims it shows an “illegal migrant” or “illegal Somali migrant” in the UK losing his temper after a “store that gives illegal migrants free PlayStation 5’s [sic] on behalf of Oxford city council runs out”.
That’s not what the video shows, and Oxford City Council runs no such scheme.
The clipshows a man pushing over displays and stock in a video game store. A longer version of the incident was uploaded to YouTube in 2018 with a description claiming it shows a man who “tries to return Fallout 76 to Gamestop and flies into a rage because of the store return policy”.
In the full video, the man who pushes over the displays can be heard speaking with an American accent, as does a staff member in the store. Gaming media reported at the time that the incident took place in North Carolina. We’ve not verified the immigration status of the man involved.
We wrote more about the original clip when we fact checked similar claims last year. Oxford City Council confirmed to Full Fact that as of May 2026 it is still the case that it does not operate any scheme for giving out free PlayStations.
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For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this clip was filmed in the US in 2018 and Oxford City Council runs no such scheme.
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