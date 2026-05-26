Video doesn’t show ‘illegal migrant’ losing temper because he couldn’t get a free PlayStation from Oxford council

False. While we can’t verify the immigration status of the man in the footage, this clip was filmed in the US in 2018. Oxford City Council runs no such scheme.

A video shows an “illegal migrant” supposedly losing his temper because a store giving out free PlayStation 5 consoles on behalf of Oxford City Council ran out.

A video is being shared online with claims it shows an “illegal migrant” or “illegal Somali migrant” in the UK losing his temper after a “store that gives illegal migrants free PlayStation 5’s [sic] on behalf of Oxford city council runs out”.

That’s not what the video shows, and Oxford City Council runs no such scheme.

The clip shows a man pushing over displays and stock in a video game store. A longer version of the incident was uploaded to YouTube in 2018 with a description claiming it shows a man who “tries to return Fallout 76 to Gamestop and flies into a rage because of the store return policy”.