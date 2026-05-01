Footage of small boat being intercepted by Border Force is fake

What was claimed A video shows UK Border Force officers intercepting, securing and transferring migrants from a small boat. Our verdict This footage is fake. It has been created with artificial intelligence (AI).

A video viewed more than 230,000 times falsely claims to show the moment migrants on a small boat are intercepted and “secured” by Border Force officers. But this footage is an AI fake. The 18-second long clip has been shared on Facebook with the caption: “Morning Interception: Migrants Secured and Transferred by Border Force Officers.” It has garnered over 2,000 comments, with many people appearing to believe the video is genuine. It features two scenes, the first showing a dinghy filled with men wearing life jackets alongside a larger boat with ‘Border Force’ written on it, and the second where men in life jackets are being led away on land by uniformed officers in front of police vans.

At points, audio over the clip appears to be someone speaking on a radio, saying: “Target vessel in sight, closing now. All units stand-by”, and also: “Boarding team move in. Hands where we can see them. Secure, proceeding with transfer.” However, the footage isn’t real, and there are several clues it has been entirely created with artificial intelligence (AI).