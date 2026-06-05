How many migrants come to the UK by small boat each day?

Since 2018, there have been 12 days on which at least 1,000 migrants were recorded as arriving by small boats. The average daily number of arrivals is considerably lower, however—the average since Labour took office is around 100 migrants a day.

1,000 people are coming in a day to the UK by small boat crossing.

On BBC Question Time this week, Reform UK’s candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, said [57:05] his party would “stop the boats [...] we’d stop 1,000 people coming in a day”.

The Home Office’s daily data series for small boat crossings goes back to the start of 2018. Since then, there have been a total of 12 days on which at least 1,000 migrants have been recorded as arriving.

So while there have been multiple occasions on which the number of small boat arrivals has reached 1,000 in a day, it is rare for the numbers to be that high.

Since Labour formed its government on 5 July 2024, at least 1,000 migrants have arrived in a single day on four separate occasions—31 May 2025, 6 and 19 September 2025, and 8 October 2025.