How many migrants come to the UK by small boat each day?

On BBC Question Time this week, Reform UK’s candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, said [57:05] his party would “stop the boats [...] we’d stop 1,000 people coming in a day”.
The Home Office’s daily data series for small boat crossings goes back to the start of 2018. Since then, there have been a total of 12 days on which at least 1,000 migrants have been recorded as arriving.
So while there have been multiple occasions on which the number of small boat arrivals has reached 1,000 in a day, it is rare for the numbers to be that high.
Since Labour formed its government on 5 July 2024, at least 1,000 migrants have arrived in a single day on four separate occasions—31 May 2025, 6 and 19 September 2025, and 8 October 2025.
Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts
Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more.
Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising
and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data
see our Privacy Policy.
An average of 106 migrants a day have been recorded as arriving in the UK by small boat since 5 July 2024, though this increases to 274 when days with no arrivals are omitted. More recently, the number of arrivals has been lower than this—in May there were crossings on 15 days, with an average of 182 migrants arriving on each.
Since the dataset began on 1 January 2018, there have been an average of 66 daily arrivals by small boat—or 195, if days with no arrivals are omitted.