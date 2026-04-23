How many asylum seekers are being housed in Wales?

This isn’t correct. The government publishes quarterly figures showing the number of asylum seekers being supported by each local authority in Wales. As of December 2025, 3,353 asylum seekers were being supported in Wales, most of whom were in Cardiff.

We don’t know how many asylum seekers have been dispersed across Wales.

Mr Thomas: We don’t know how many have been dispersed across Wales, and across the UK 5% of the equivalent of the Welsh government is spent, £5 billion a year is spent on those so-called asylum seekers, we could be spending that on our own NHS.”

Ms Morgan: We’re absolutely clear about how many. How many in North Wales? The answer is zero. How many in West Wales? The answer is zero. How many in East Wales? Zero. There are 76 in Cardiff, that’s it. Let’s talk in facts, and let’s not raise concerns where there shouldn’t be any.

Dan Thomas: At the moment it’s a low number, we don’t know how many have been dispersed across Wales.

“Eluned Morgan: How many asylum seekers are housed in hotels across Wales? How many?

During an ITV Wales election debate earlier this week, Reform UK’s leader in Wales, Dan Thomas, and Eluned Morgan, the First Minister and Welsh Labour leader, clashed over the number of asylum seekers being housed in Wales.

Mr Thomas claimed that “We don’t know how many have been dispersed across Wales” while Ms Morgan claimed that when it comes to asylum seekers being housed in hotels “there are 76 in Cardiff, that’s it”.

Ms Morgan is broadly right that when it comes to asylum seekers being housed in hotels—as of December 2025 there were 74 in Cardiff, and none in the rest of Wales.

It’s not clear what Mr Thomas meant when he claimed that “we don’t know how many are dispersed across Wales”—Reform UK did not clarify what Mr Thomas meant by his comments when we asked.

Figures showing the number of asylum seekers being supported by each local authority in Wales are published quarterly by the UK government

A total of 3,353 asylum seekers were being supported by local authorities in Wales, the vast majority of whom were being provided with other forms of accommodation.

We don’t have data on the location of asylum seekers who aren’t receiving support from the government, however.

Immigration policy, including asylum policy, is the responsibility of the UK government. The debate did however discuss the Welsh government’s Nation of Sanctuary plan—which broadly speaking seeks to improve outcomes and promote integration for asylum seekers, displaced people and refugees living in Wales. Approximately 91% of the funding for the Nation of Sanctuary between 2019 and 2025 has been spent supporting Ukrainians, with the remainder spent on “support and integration services” for asylum seekers and refugees.